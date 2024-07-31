Body cam video shows moments before Dayton officer strikes K9 during arrest

DAYTON — New body camera shows a Dayton police K9 bite his handler while trying to arrest two teenagers.

News Center 7 previously reported that a video many said was “upsetting” spread on social media showing a Dayton officer hit his K9.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Social media video shows Dayton officer strike K9 partner; Department releases statement

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, a statement from Dayton police said that officers were chasing two teenagers who ran from a stolen car they were in.

Video showed the K9 run toward one suspect as the officer gave the command to bite to help capture the suspect.

The K9 wound up biting the officer twice on the legs and once on the hand, police said.

Once the suspect was in handcuffs, the video showed the officer getting a hold of his dog and “open-hand” striking the K9.

“No!” the officer said to the K9.

Police said the officer was treated for his injuries from the dog bites.

The K9 was not injured.

The two teenagers were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

“We appreciate the public’s concern, the department takes this matter seriously and will be conducting an administrative review to assess the incident circumstances and training to ensure the appropriate measures are taken. The well-being of our officers and canine partners are of utmost importance in providing the highest standards of care and training for all officers and canine units,” a statement from Dayton police said in part.

















