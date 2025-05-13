Chase with stolen vehicle leads to crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a crash in Springfield early Tuesday.

Around 7:50 a.m., Clark County deputies spotted a stolen vehicle out of Champaign County at North Limestone Street and East McCreight Avenue.

The driver did not stop for deputies and led them on a chase through Springfield for several minutes, according to a media release.

The driver continued and ran a red light in the area of North Limestone Street and South Kensington Place, causing a crash.

Deputies arrested Blake Doucette of Urbana on initial charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said there have been 17 stolen vehicles in Clark County and Springfield since May 1.

“This amounts to pure disregard for the private property of the citizens of this County, and this office will use our technology and training to hopefully bring these thieves to justice, while protecting the property of our citizens,” Sgt. Scott Elliot said in a media release.

