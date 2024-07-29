Social media video shows Dayton officer strike K9 partner; Department releases a statement

DAYTON — Dayton police have released a statement regarding a social media video that shows an officer hitting their K9 partner.

>> No indictment for deadly road rage shooting of 63-year-old man in Warren County

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will break down the video and the department’s response LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The original video was posted to Facebook on July 25.

*WARNING: This content may be disturbing for some viewers.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Dayton police said the department is actively addressing the situation to make sure the appropriate measures are taken.

The spokesperson also said the video did not capture the “full content” of the incident.

“The well-being of our officers and canine partners is of utmost importance in providing the highest standards of care and training for all officers and canine units. We are dedicated to maintaining transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations,” the statement read in part.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group