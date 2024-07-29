Coroner IDs man killed after crashing into pole in Moraine

MORAINE — A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash in Moraine early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:39 a.m., Moraine police and fire crews responded to Interstate 75 Southbound near Exit 50B for reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department.

Upon arrival, police located a Honda Civic in a ditch between the exit ramp to Springboro Pike and the interstate above.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end and driver-side damage after hitting a utility pole off the side of the roadway, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Andres Gomez, 23, died from his injuries.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

