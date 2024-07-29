No indictment for deadly road rage shooting of 63-year-old man in Warren County

LEBANON — An area grand jury decided to not indict a person in connection to a deadly road rage shooting in Lebanon last month, according to Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North State Route 48 and U.S. Route 42 on June 17.

Andrew Rainey, 63, of Lebanon, was shot in the abdomen, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

A Warren County grand jury heard evidence relating to the shooting on July 26 and decided to not issue formal charges.

Fornshell said the shooting happened after a traffic incident where another driver “cut off” Rainey on Bypass 48.

Rainey and the other driver continued northbound on Bypass 48 until they reached a stop light at U.S. Route 42. Rainey got out of his vehicle and approached the other driver. The shooting happened moments later.

Fornshell said Lebanon police identified seven people who were at or near the intersection at the time of the shooting.

The witnesses agreed that Rainey got out of his car, approached the other driver, and was shot.

According to Fornshell, the witnesses provided different statements about Rainey’s demeanor, actions, and the events leading up to the shooting.

The grand jury considered Ohio’s self-defense law in this shooting.

Fornshell said the prosecutor’s office believes they know how the decision was made, even though they weren’t present for the deliberations.

“It is our belief that the discrepancy in witness statements as to what occurred immediately prior to the shooting, combined with these fairly recent changes to Ohio law on self-defense, both likely contributed to the grand jury not issuing an indictment in this matter,” Fornshell said.

The identity of the “uncharged subject” was not released to the public.

