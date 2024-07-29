Englewood councilwoman dead at 26

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Councilwoman Adrienne Draper has died, the city announced Monday. She was 26.

Draper grew up in Englewood and graduated from Northmont High School, the city said.

After high school, she attended Sinclair and then transferred to Wright State University where she earned a degree in Marketing. She recently earned a Master’s in Public Administration, the city said. She also attended law school at the University of Dayton.

She pursued her interest in public service by running for Englewood City Council in 2019.

“Adrienne ran an aggressive campaign, won the election, and became the youngest female elected official in Montgomery County’s history,” the city said.

Draper was re-elected to Council in 2021.

“During her tenure, she has contributed great input to the city through her young perspective and experience with county politics,” the city said. “She was influential in getting the city to record meetings and assisted in initiating the recent Strategic Planning effort.”

She was hired in 2021 to be the Executive Assistant and Marketing Coordinator for the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office and was described as being “a valued employee.”

“Adrienne was always firm in her convictions and loved to debate. She enjoyed music and loved to cook. She always volunteered to help others. Her focus was on community,” the city said. “Adrienne will be greatly missed.”





