Ramp on I-75 to close as part of next phase of interstate reconstruction project

DAYTON — As part of the next phase of the I-75 reconstruction project, a ramp will be closed for the next two months.

The ramp from Dryden Rd to I-75 South will be closed for 60 days from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Crews have been working to switch traffic patterns for southbound travel.

The updated pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Southbound drivers will operate on the inside lanes of the interstate as well as utilizing the contraflow lane.

A detour will be in place to access I-75. Drivers will go from Dryden Rd to East Dixie Drive to access I-75 Southbound.

Crews will be reconstructing the ramp.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

