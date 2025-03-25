Local

JuJu Watkins suffers season-ending injury in NCAA Women’s Basketball 2nd Round game

NCAA Mississippi St Southern California Basketball Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts on the floor after an injury during the first half against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 24, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) (Jessie Alcheh/AP)
LOS ANGELES — A women’s college basketball star suffered a season-ending injury Monday night.

USC sophomore guard JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending injury as the Trojans beat Mississippi State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The women’s basketball team said on social media that Watkins “will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter.”

The injury occurred with 4:43 left in the first quarter in USC’s Second Round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State.

Watkins was going to the basket when her knee bent awkwardly as she planted her right leg. The non-contact injury caused her to fall to the floor, the Associated Press reported.

She grabbed her knee and was eventually carried off the floor.

The Trojans beat the Bulldogs, 96-59, to reach the Sweet 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

