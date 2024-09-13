Judge rules man competent to stand trial in murder of 71-year-old woman

YELLOW SPRINGS — For the second time, a judge ruled a man was competent to stand trial.

The hearing lasted just under five minutes.

News Center 7 has previously reported Jackson Bleything pleaded not guilty to murdering a 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman by reason of insanity, according to court records.

Bleything’s legal team filed a motion for a second option after the first psych evaluation determined he was competent to stand trial.

He is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Connie Vang at her home.

Vang’s son told investigators that he heard someone knock on the door, after a brief conversation he then heard a long bang and thought his mother had fallen.

When he checked he saw his mother on the ground and their screen door shattered.

Bleything is facing charges including aggravated murder and felonious assault.

A jury trial is scheduled in October.

