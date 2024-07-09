Second psych evaluation ordered for man accused of killing Yellow Springs woman

YELLOW SPRINGS — A second psych evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of murdering a 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman.

News Center 7 has previously reported that in March Jackson Bleything pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records.

After this, Bleything’s first psych evaluation was conducted.

Records show that Bleything was found competent to stand trial.

His legal team then filed a motion for a second opinion which a judge granted in early July.

Bleything is facing several charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault, in connection to the shooting death of 71-year-old Connie Vang.

Vang was shot and killed at her home on S. High Street on March 14.

Vang’s son told investigators that he heard someone knock on the door and when she answered, he could hear his mother having a conversation with someone.

He then reported hearing a loud band and thought his mother had fallen. He went to check on her and saw her on the ground and saw the glass on their screen door was shattered.

The second psych evaluation is set to take place on Aug. 1.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





