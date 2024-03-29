Man accused of killing Yellow Springs woman enters insanity plea

XENIA — The man accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman earlier this month has entered an insanity plea.

Jackson Bleything, 22, of German Township, was in court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court. His attorney then filed a motion for a competency evaluation.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman charged with murder

As we previously reported, Bleything was charged on Thursday with several charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault, in connection to the shooting death of 71-year-old Connie Vang.

Vang was shot and killed at her home on S. High Street on March 14.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Vang’s son told investigators that he heard someone knock on the door and when she answered, he could hear his mother having a conversation with someone. He then reported hearing a loud band and thought his mother had fallen. He went to check on her and saw her on the ground and saw the glass on their screen door was shattered.

>> RELATED: Homicide suspect pointed gun at man during large manhunt in Yellow Springs, records state

Bleything was arrested on March 17 by investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at his home in German Township.

Bleything remains booked in the Greene County Jail.

Currently, his trial is scheduled for May 20.

