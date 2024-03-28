Man accused of killing 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman charged with murder

XENIA — The man accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old Yellow Springs woman earlier this month has been charged with murder.

Jackson Bleything, 22, of German Township, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, and inducing panic charges, according to the Greene County Prosecutors Office.

The charges are connected to the death of Connie Vang, who was shot and killed at her home on S. High Street on March 14.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Vang’s son told investigators that he heard someone knock on the door and when she answered, he could hear his mother having a conversation with someone. He then reported hearing a loud band and thought his mother had fallen. He went to check on her and saw her on the ground and saw the glass on their screen door was shattered.

Bleything was arrested on March 17 by investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at his home in German Township.

Bleything remains booked in the Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond. His next court date has not been determined at this time.

If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

