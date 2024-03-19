Homicide suspect pointed gun at man during large manhunt in Yellow Springs, records state

YELLOW SPRINGS — Newly obtained body camera video shows the moment law enforcement took the person of interest in a recent Yellow Springs homicide into custody.

Jackson Bleything, 22, was arrested Sunday night by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at a Clark County apartment complex. He was named the person of interest in the deadly shooting of an elderly woman in the 600 block of South High Street on March 14.

“Sheriff’s Office! Let me see your hands!” one deputy in the video can be heard yelling at Bleything.

Just hours earlier, around 6:15 p.m., Bleything was along West College Street in Yellow Springs. Police Chief Paige Burge, told News Center 7 on Monday that he had attempted to contact residents at a home on the street by ringing the doorbell.

New court documents obtained by News Center 7 detail what the video doorbell captured. Investigators wrote, “Jackson is observed ringing the doorbell several times, and intermittently hiding himself behind a covered area of the porch.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, a man told police that he “went to open the door” and “saw a black gun pointed at (his) head.” He then told officers he shut the door, ran inside, and called 911. He had recognized Bleything, who was a former high school classmate of his, according to the statement of facts filed in Xenia Municipal Court.

The court documents also call Bleything a “suspect in a fatal shooting” that happened on March 14. Police said he “disposed of the firearm before he was arrested,” but added that “evidence related to the firearm” had since been recovered.

Bleything has been preliminarily charged with attempted felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools. News Center 7 asked Burge if more charges are expected, including anything for the deadly shooting. She said that the goal is to hold someone accountable for the homicide.





