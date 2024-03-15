Ohio BCI requested after reported assault in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has been requested to assist with an investigation after a reported assault in Yellow Springs on Thursday.

Yellow Springs police were dispatched to the 600 block of S High Street on a report of an assault, according to a social media post from the Village of Yellow Springs.

“Upon the arrival of YSPD, it was determined that the severity of the situation along with the heightened risk to public safety, warranted the immediate need for additional personnel. For this reason, YSPD indicated a signal ‘99′, notifying surrounding agencies that an officer in Yellow Springs requested backup from all available units,” the post said.

After additional police arrived, the immediate and surrounding areas were deemed secure and an investigation was initiated.

BCI was contacted and their assistance with the investigation was requested.

Additional details have not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

