Building at Dayton Children’s Hospital to be closed for several days after crash, ruptured gas line

DAYTON — A wild ride ended when a driver crashed into a main building on the Dayton Children’s Hospital Campus.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the building, which houses hundreds of children’s medical appointments each day, will be shut down for at least three days.

911 callers told police a driver came off of State Route 4, down across pavement and grass, jumping a median and crossing Stanely Avenue before jumping a curb and going right into Connor Child Health Pavilion. The impact severed a natural gas line.

“There’s a bad accident, I smell natural gas,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The call had dispatchers scrambling, believing the caller was talking about the main hospital building.

Emergency crews learned the car had hit the Children’s Health Pavilion, which was empty at the time.

There was minor damage to the building, but major damage to a gas meter and the gas piping.

“The building will not only be closed today but also, tomorrow and Wednesday,” said Cindy Burger, Dayton Children’s Hospital Vice-President.

Burger said they want to be very cautious and careful with repairs and confirming the gas delivery is safe.

News Center 7 was there Monday as crews began the repair work, removing the damaged piping and meter and installing new equipment.

Burger said they are not canceling or moving the appointment of any child that would ordinarily come there. They are moving them to two other locations, mostly the main campus.

Leaders told News Center 7 that employees have basically conducted a code yellow, a mini-disaster drill, to make the changes necessary.

“You know, the electronic medical records, we have to move all the supplies, we have to make sure the alternative areas are all ready to go for those kinds of patients,” Burger said.

Patients with appointments at the Connor Child Health Pavilion will be contacted through text and provided an alternative location for their appointment on Monday.

If a family with an appointment on Monday does not receive a text by 8:00 pm Sunday night, they can call 937-641-5355 for more information.

