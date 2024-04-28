Building at Dayton Children’s Hospital to be closed Monday after crash, ruptured gas line

DAYTON — A building at Dayton Children’s Hospital will be closed Monday after a car crashed into it, rupturing a gas line.

The Connor Child Health Pavilion at 1048 Valley Street will be closed on Monday, April 29, due to damage from a car accident on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the Connor Child Health Pavilion for reports of a car into a building.

An initial investigation found that a vehicle was driving on SR-4 when it left the roadway, crossed over Stanley Avenue, and hit the building, police said.

The car also struck a gas meter, which caused a gas leak resulting in police having to shut down roadways in the area.

A spokesperson for Dayton Children’s said repairs to the gas line and meter will be made as quickly as safely possible, with the hopes of reopening on Tuesday

Patients with appointments at the Connor Child Health Pavilion will be contacted through text and provided an alternative location for their appointment on Monday. If a family with an appointment on Monday does not receive a text by 8:00 pm Sunday night, they can call 937-641-5355 for more information.

