UPDATE: Car slams into Connor Child Health Pavilion at Dayton Children’s

UPDATE:

A car slammed into Dayton Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton Children’s Hospital, for reports of a car into a building, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

An initial investigation found that a vehicle was driving on SR-4 when it left the roadway, crossed over Stanley Avenue, and hit the Connor Child Health Pavillion, according to Sgt. Jonathan Rudy with Dayton Police Department.

The car also struck a gas meter, which caused a gas leak resulting in police having to shut down roadways in the area.

Rudy said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police believe no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

