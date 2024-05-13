UPDATE: No injuries reported on school bus after crash on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE:

The occupants of a school bus were not injured after a crash on US-35 in Dayton Monday.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to US-35 westbound near South Perry Street for reports of a crash involving a school bus.

A spokesperson for Dayton Public Schools told our News Center 7 crew that no one on the bus was injured.

It is not known at this time if anyone in the other vehicles involved in the crash was injured.

All lanes are open in the area, according to traffic cameras.

INITIAL REPORT:

Medics were called to a crash on US-35 near I-75 in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to US-35 westbound near South Perry Street for reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a sedan behind the bus, partially wedged underneath it.

Two ambulances and a firetruck are also on the scene.

The two left lanes are shut down, according to traffic cameras.

We will continue to update this story.









