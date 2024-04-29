Man flown to hospital after falling off barn roof in Clark County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A man was flown to the hospital after falling off the roof of a barn Monday afternoon, Harmony Township Fire Department Chief Chris McCutcheon said.

Before 2 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Harmony Township fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of South Urbana Lisbon Road on reports that a man fell off a building.

McCutcheon said at the time of the incident, the man was doing construction work on the barn roof, fell more than 15 feet, and landed on concrete.

Crews believe the man slipped but aren’t exactly sure what caused the fall.

McCutcheon said he believes the victim is 20 years old, per dispatch notes.

CareFlight responded to the scene and flew the man to Miami Valley Hospital, McCutcheon confirmed. Additional details on the severity of his injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.













