‘Assault’ in Yellow Springs a homicide, police confirm; person of interest in custody

YELLOW SPRINGS — In the last hour, police have confirmed an assault in Yellow Springs was a deadly shooting that launched a homicide investigation.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was there as police gave updates on the two investigations that closed down Yellow Springs Schools Monday. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On March 14, the Yellow Springs Police Department was called to reports of an assault in the 600 block of South High Street.

>> RELATED: Ohio BCI requested after reported assault in Yellow Springs

The officer responding learned on their way to the address that the person had possibly been shot, according to Yellow Springs Police Chief Paige Burge.

Because of this, a call for backup was put out.

Officers found a victim, described as an elderly woman, dead from a gunshot wound.

The department asked for the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to investigate the deadly shooting.

>> RELATED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ subject in Yellow Springs in custody

On March 17, police got a 911 call from someone claiming a man who matched the description of the person of interest in the homicide was knocking on their door.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group