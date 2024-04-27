‘He had a heart of gold;’ Family speaks out after man hit, killed by car in Xenia

XENIA — A family is speaking out after their loved one was hit and killed by a car in Xenia Thursday night.

Police said Brandon Grooms, 27, was hit while crossing the street in the area of Cincinnati and North Miami avenues around 10 p.m.

“He was well loved. He had a heart of gold,” Dawn Issac, Grooms’ mother said.

She said her son was always helping others.

“All you had to do was call him. He’d be there. He’d be ready,” Issac said.

Investigators said that they received information on Friday that helped them identify the driver as Monty Little, who was then arrested.

“We were able to track him down in Washington Township, as well as we located the vehicle in Spring Valley,” Maj. Lon Etchison with Xenia police said.

Little is facing felony charges of tampering with evidence and failure to stop for an accident.

Grooms’ family said they are glad police made an arrest.

“To take off like that, that’s just cruel. It’s inhumane. Brandon deserves justice,” Grooms’ stepsister Caroyln Benson said.

But they are still grieving.

“It’s still not going to bring him back, But I want this guy to pay for it,” Issac said.

Grooms’ family said every time Little will be in court, they will be too.

“I will be there. If I have to take off work, if I get fired from my job, I will be there,” Benson said.

Issac said her heart is broken and she is trying to focus on the good times.

“He was a very special child, he was my baby,” she said.

Little is set to be in court on April 29.

