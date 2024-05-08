Minor injury reported, homes damaged in Darke County after severe storms

DARKE COUNTY — Damage was reported across Darke County after severe weather ripped through Tuesday night.

Around 8:10 p.m. the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Tornado Warning had been issued for the area.

Nearly 10 minutes later the sheriff’s office started getting reports of damage in the area of Hillgrove-Southern Road and SR-502 west of Greenville, according to a media release.

>> RELATED: Storm-related damage reported across Miami Valley

The path of the storm continued east of Greenville to the Miami County line.

Several homes and buildings were damaged, and one minor injury was also reported, the sheriff’s office said.

There is widespread storm damage throughout Greenville and city officials have asked people to avoid traveling through the city to allow public safety and utility companies to work.

Some roads in the county are closed or may be patrolled by deputies through the night.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 68 Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)













©2024 Cox Media Group