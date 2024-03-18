UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ subject in Yellow Springs in custody

YELLOW SPRINGS — UPDATE:

The Village of Yellow Springs said a man who was said to be armed and dangerous is now in custody.

The village did not provide any further information in the social media post but said updates should be soon to follow.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Village of Yellow Springs is asking residents to shelter in place and be on the lookout for a man following an “active investigation.”

Yellow Springs Police Department along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called to an investigation in the area of West South College Street and are asking residents in the area to stay in place, according to a social media post.

“Refrain from answering your doors if someone approaches, and refrain from calling Dispatch unless there is relevant information in reference to this alert,” the social media post states.

>> Ohio BCI requested after reported assault in Yellow Springs

The village described the man who they said is considered “armed and dangerous”

He is described as a 22-year-old, light-skinned Black male, 5′11, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with black pants and white stripes.

The village did not provide any further information about the active investigation.

We are working to learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group