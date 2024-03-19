‘People feel vulnerable;’ Looting concerns rise as clean-up after devastating tornadoes continues

MIAMI COUNTY — As people across the Miami Valley continue to clean up after multiple damaging tornadoes ripped through communities, some people are concerned about possible looting.

>>PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

News Center 7′s John Bedell is looking into what is being done to keep people’s property safe after the storms tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On March 14, at least 5 tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley devastating communities throughout seven counties.

>>RELATED: At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Miami Valley, NWS says

The storms destroyed garages, ripped roofs off buildings, and tore homes apart.

“We would encourage people to report any suspicious activity. We’re quite aware that people feel vulnerable when their properties are exposed,” Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Lord said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 135 Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

©2024 Cox Media Group