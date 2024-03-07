Over 100 homes damaged by EF2 tornado in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — It has been a full week since two tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service confirmed there were nine tornadoes on Feb. 28. It was the most for any day in February, according to Storm Center Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

This included an EF2 tornado in Clark County and an EF1 tornado in Montgomery County.

Dunn said the Clark County tornado traveled over 21 miles and was the longest longest-tracked tornado in February.

Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director provided an update on the storm damage Wednesday at the Board of Clark County Commissioners meeting.

She said 109 homes were damaged in Clark County. Seven homes were destroyed, 13 sustained major damage, 22 had minor damage, and 67 were affected by the tornadoes.

The other tornado that day hit Montgomery County and traveled into Greene County.

It caused damage in Riverside, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Beavercreek.

We will continue to provide coverage of storm cleanup.

