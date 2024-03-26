71-year-old woman shot, killed in Yellow Springs homicide identified

YELLOW SPRINGS — A 71-year-old woman has been identified as the person shot and killed in Yellow Springs earlier this month.

Connie Vang was identified as the victim of the shooting in a police report sent by Yellow Springs Police in response to a public records request made by News Center 7 specifically requesting the victim’s identity.

Vang was shot and killed in the 600 block S. High Street on the evening of March 14.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to reports of an assault at the residence. The police report stated that while on the way to the call, dispatchers told the responding officer that Vang was suffering from a gunshot wound.

After learning that information, the officer requested backup.

When officers arrived on the scene, two of Vang’s children were there. They had been in two separate parts of the house when Vang was shot.

Vang’s son said he heard someone knock on the door and when she answered, he could hear his mother having a conversation with someone. He then reported hearing a loud band and thought his mother had fallen. He went to check on her and saw her on the ground and saw the glass on their screen door was shattered.

The son looked outside, but no one was there.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 22-year-old Jackson Bleything was initially named a person of interest in the shooting by police. He was later called a suspect in the shooting in court documents filed against him.

He was arrested on March 17 by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents in Clark County. So far, he’s been charged with attempted felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools in Xenia Municipal Court.

News Center 7 previously asked Yellow Springs Police Chief Paige Burge if more charges are expected, including anything for the deadly shooting. She said that the goal is to hold someone accountable for the homicide.





