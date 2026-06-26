Cannonball discovered in Butler County yard, bomb squad called

BUTLER COUNTY — An area resident discovered a cannonball while digging in their yard on Wednesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

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A Middletown property owner was digging around the base of an old oak tree when they uncovered an apparent cannonball around 1:30 p.m.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called and specialist Grimes responded to the investigation.

The specialist determined that it was a 4.75-inch diameter solid shot cannonball and weighed approximately 7.8 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bomb unit safely recovered the cannonball.

“Discoveries like this serve as a reminder that historical military artifacts can still be found throughout our area. If you ever uncover what appears to be military ordnance or another suspicious item, do not handle it. Leave it where it is and contact local law enforcement so it can be evaluated safely,” the sheriff’s office said.

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