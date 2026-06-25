Driver jailed after woman’s body found inside semi truck

PREBLE COUNTY — A truck driver who admitted to killing a woman to the authorities is in jail.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to what they thought was a deadly crash near the Ohio/Indiana state line.

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“It was during that interaction with Wayne County and later our deputies, that the male subject had provide information that he may be responsible for the death of a female,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.

>>RELATED: Woman found dead inside semi in Preble Co.; foul play suspected, coroner says

Simpson said they have someone booked at the Preble County Jail in connection with the investigation, but formal charges haven’t been filed.

“Detectives are packaging this up that’ll likely go to the prosecutor sometime tomorrow, possibly, or make a charging decision once we file formal charges, then we’ll release his information along with those charges,” Simpson said.

While a man sits in the Preble County Jail, the Montgomery County Coroner is analyzing the body of the woman found dead in his semi-truck.

Investigators do not believe the woman died from the crash near Interstate 70.

Results from her autopsy could give them a clue.

“Detectives did attend that autopsy as normal protocol. So we’ll be waiting for those results back, wrapping up what we can wrap up, and then obviously any further follow-up we need to do to move this investigation forward,” Simpson said.

He explained that his department is very familiar with working with Indiana law enforcement.

“Just the nature of that state line and everything in that northwest part of the county. So we worked well with them. Not really a state line when we’re all working together,” he said.

This case remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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