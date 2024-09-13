Judge rules man competent to stand trial in shooting death of 26-year-old woman

DAYTON — A judge ruled a man was competent to stand trial.

Jamartay Brown, 24, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault in connection to the deadly shooting of Montanae Davis back in April.

It came before Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, according to court documents.

Brown had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on July 5 and a mental evaluation was ordered on July 26.

Judge Mary Montgomery found Brown was “presently competent to stand trial.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Torrington Place on reports of a shooting on April 3.

In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman who appears to be the victim told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.

When they got on the scene, police found Davis shot.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, Dayton Police confirmed.

Brown is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

