Man indicted after woman shot, killed in Dayton

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old woman.

Jamartay Brown was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple charges including four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

On April 3, Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Torrington Place on reports of a shooting.

In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman who appears to be the victim told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.

When they got on the scene, police found Montanae Davis shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, Dayton Police confirmed.

Brown is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond and is set to be arraigned on April 16.













