No plea deal in Tipp City murder case; Caleb Flynn to face jury trial in May

TROY — There are new developments in the case of a Tipp City man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife on Feb. 16

Officials said there will be no plea deal for Caleb Flynn, and now the judge has set a trial date.

Flynn was arrested three days after he said someone broke into his home and killed his wife, Ashley.

In an effort to get a speedy trial, Flynn’s lawyers did not waive their right to a speedy trial. That means Flynn is set to go on trial in May.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in the courtroom today and has all of the judge’s comments on News Center 7 starting at 5.

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Judge Jeannine Pratt said, “We will begin the jury trial on March, I’m sorry, on May 4th.”

The judge moved the start of Flynn’s trial back about a week. It would still begin just two and a half months after Flynn’s 911 call brought police to the couple’s home.

Investigators heard Flynn talk about a break-in, but three days later, he was arrested, accused of killing his wife and their two daughters in the home.

“We will be having a status conference on Thursday, April 23,” Judge Pratt said.

There is still a chance of more delays. The judge set aside one more day.

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