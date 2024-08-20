‘It’s just the guns;’ 1 dead, 6 hurt after several shootings over the weekend

DAYTON — One man is dead, and six others are injured after three shootings this weekend.

Dayton police are investigating after Raheem Smith, 43, was killed in a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 4100 block of W Third St. Sunday night.

According to police, Smith and another man got into an argument inside the store. The two went outside and the disagreement escalated into gunfire.

A 39-year-old woman was also hurt in this shooting. Police arrested a 41-year-old man for having weapons under disability.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 that the second man was injured in this shooting. We are working to confirm that information.

This deadly shooting is part of a summer surge in violence throughout Dayton.

“It’s just the guns, the guns, you know what I’m saying, can’t talk it out,” Dayton resident Fawn Collier said.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Whitmore and Kammer avenues for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found two women and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man for felonious assault, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 900 block of S. Broadway Street for a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, crews found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect in this incident.

“Kind of the climate of the nation now isn’t it? People are pretty upset with each other,” Collier said.

Collier said this much gun violence is not acceptable and it’s teaching the next generation the wrong lessons.

“Yesterday, like there were kids out here, we were driving past right as, or before it happened and there were kids out here at the store and I was like that was wild,” Collier said.

Dayton police confirmed to News Center 7 that the city has had more homicides this year compared to last.

They are working with the city and community leaders to find ways to reduce gun violence.

“But we just have to teach our kids to do better than that and you can’t automatically resort to violence, you have to talk about things,” Collier said.

