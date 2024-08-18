3 hurt after shooting on westside of Dayton; Neighbors share what they heard

DAYTON — Several people are hurt after a shooting in Montgomery County on Saturday.

As reported on News Center at 11:00, Dayton police were called to the intersection of Kammer and Whitmore avenues for a shooting around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who had been shot, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.

News Center 7 obtained a 911 call, where one person is heard asking dispatchers for help.

“Stop shooting! I’m shot,” the caller said.

People in the background of the call are heard checking on others.

Coleman said Dayton fire crews arrived on scene quickly and were able to provide care to the victims.

“Those individuals have been transported to a local hospital, where they are receiving treatment,” Coleman said.

Neighbors told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they believe this began as a traffic accident and at least four people were involved.

Moments later, they heard a fight and multiple shots fired.

Coleman doesn’t believe there is any threat to the public.

“I’ve been on the west side for many years, we do not get many, or if any calls that I remember on this street. In terms of this type of violence, this could’ve been an isolated incident,” Coleman said.

Other neighbors told News Center 7 that the recent gun violence has scared them and they do not want to leave their homes.

Coleman said that this is an issue the department wants to correct.

“That’s the problem. I do not want an innocent person to get involved in something like this. They will just be out here walking, playing in the yard or do something they want to do in their normal lives,” he said.

Information on any possible suspects was not immediately available.

Dayton police told News Center 7 that they will monitor the area throughout the night.

