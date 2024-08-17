Officers pull over multiple drivers for speeding in active school zones

DAYTON — As children are heading back to the classroom throughout the Miami Valley, some rules are returning to the roadways.

The Dayton Police Department is asking drivers to be mindful of active school zones, according to a social media post.

The speed limit in an active school zone is 20 mph as children are typically walking around the schools at the time.

On Thursday, August 15, Dayton police officers issued multiple citations for drivers speeding in active school zones.

Dayton Public Schools students returned to school on Thursday.

The post said the drivers who received citations were going 12 mph or more over the speed limit. One driver was pulled over for going 42 mph.

