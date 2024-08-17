UPDATE: 3 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE:

Three people were injured after a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene on Kammer and Whitmore avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene on Kammer and Whitmore avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No information on a suspect yet.



INITIAL REPORT:

Injuries have been reported after a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Dayton police were called to Whitmore and Kammer avenues for reports of a shooting.

Crews on the scene are reporting shots still being heard in the area, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Nearby hospitals have also been notified in case additional victims show up.

In a 911 call, a man can be heard screaming and telling dispatchers he has been shot.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt and what led up to the shooting.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more.





