Fire breaks out at Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Dayton Saturday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 400 block of Grafton Avenue, according to Dayton police and fire on social media.

>> Man accused of kidnapping Ohio woman twice in custody after 2-month manhunt

When crews arrived they saw smoke and fire showing from a two-story home.

Initial scanner traffic indicates the fire is located in the kitchen.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group