Man accused of kidnapping Ohio woman twice in custody after 2-month manhunt

LIMA, Ohio — A man accused of kidnapping a woman for a second time while on the run from police was arrested after a two-month manhunt.

The U.S. Marshalls announced that 38-year-old Quinntel Bagley was arrested Friday in Lima, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was found hiding in a house in the 400 block of Cornell Drive by Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers, FBI, and other agencies, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Bagley was wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, parole violation for kidnapping, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Grove City police responded to reports of a missing woman on June 13.

The investigation revealed that Bagley had surprised the woman at her home, grabbed her, and forced her into his vehicle.

Three hours later the woman was found at a gas station. Bagley was found and arrested shortly after.

Two police officers escorted Bagley to a cruiser after he received treatment at Fairfield Medical Center for some injuries.

He escaped officers and ran out of the parking garage and into a wooded area nearby.

The officers were later disciplined for not properly escorting Bagley.

The same day, Bagely reportedly broke into a home, stole an SUV at knifepoint, and drove away.

The vehicle was later found around US 33 and Hamilton Road.

Grove City Police Lt. Jason Stern told WBNS-10 TV that two weeks ago Bagley kidnapped the same woman again from her home and drove her to west Columbus.

She was able to escape unharmed.

Bagley was taken to the Allen County Jail pending his extradition hearing.

