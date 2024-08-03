Escaped Ohio inmate spotted after kidnapping woman for 2nd time, police say

GROVE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Office and Grove City Division of Police are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a woman twice this summer.

Quinntel Bagley, 38, is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, parole violation for kidnapping, and failure to register as a sex offender, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported, allegedly surprised a woman at her home in the early morning hours of June 13 grabbed her, and forced her into his vehicle.

The woman was found later that morning at a gas station. Bagley was also found, arrested, and taken to an area medical center to be evaluated for injuries.

As Grove City officers were escorting Bagley to a cruiser after his treatment, he escaped and ran into a nearby wooded area.

During the search, police learned that a person matching Bagley’s description entered a nearby home and took the homeowner’s Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle was later found unoccupied.

On Friday, police said Bagley was spotted in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood. Around 6 a.m., a woman told police he kidnapped her from her Grove City home and drove her to west Columbus, WBNS reported.

The woman was able to get away unharmed. Police confirmed that the woman was the same woman from the June 13 kidnapping.

Bagley was reportedly wearing dark clothing and had a mask on to cover part of his face.

Bagley should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office offers up to a $5,000 reward for Bagley’s arrest. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 614-469-5540. Grove City Mayor Richard Stage also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Bagley’s arrest.

