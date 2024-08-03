19-year-old formally charged in death of mother trying to stop stolen SUV with son inside

COLUMBUS — A 19-year-old man has been formally charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old mother who was killed trying to save her son after her vehicle was stolen.

Gerald Dowling was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Friday on involuntary manslaughter, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported that Dowling was originally charged with murder.

Gerald Dowling (Franklin County Jail)

News Center 7 previously reported that Alexa Stakely was picking up her 6-year-old son from a babysitter and put the sleeping child inside her Honda, which she had left running.

Stakely went to get the boy’s item from the babysitter when a suspect got inside the SUV and began driving away.

She jumped on the hood of the car to stop the thieves but was thrown from the car and died from her injuries.

A 16-year-old, accompanied by his parents, showed up at Columbus Police Headquarters and admitted to stealing the vehicle and hitting Stakely. The teenager told police that he and two others were looking for a vehicle to steal when they saw Stakely’s Honda, according to our news partners at WBNS.

As the two friends watched, the 16-year-old said he got into Stakely’s SUV and was about to drive off when she appeared in front of the car. The teenager said he panicked and began to drive off, hitting Stakely.

He then abandoned the SUV and rejoined the other two on foot.

Police identified and interviewed a second 16-year-old who they said admitted to being present during the incident. He has been charged with murder.

Less than two hours later, police confirmed that the third suspect, Dowling, came to Columbus Police Headquarters and admitted to his involvement.

WBNS reports Dowling is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $10 million bond.

Both 16-year-olds have been charged with murder. Prosecutors say they want to try them both as adults.

