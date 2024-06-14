Man accused of kidnapping woman in Ohio escapes custody

LANCASTER — A man who was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Ohio is on the run after escaping custody.

Grove City Police were escorting Quinntel Bagley, 38, to a cruiser after he received treatment at a central Ohio medical facility. Police said he escaped officers and ran to a nearby wooded area.

Lancaster Police said they were called to assist in the search for Bagley.

During the search, police learned that a person matching Bagley’s description entered a nearby home and took the homeowner’s Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle was later found unoccupied.

Bagley was last seen on foot in tan clothing when he attempted to carjack someone.

He’s considered to be dangerous. Police advise people not to approach him “under any circumstance” and to call 911 if they have any information on his location.

According to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus, Bagley allegedly surprised a woman at her home around 4 a.m. on Thursday, grabbed her, and forced her into his vehicle.

The woman was found later that morning at a gas station.

He’s been charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

