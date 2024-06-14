Motorcycle club members accused of murder, arson, extortion in multi-state investigation

MIAMI VALLEY — Fourteen members, including the Midwest Regional “boss,” of an “outlaw motorcycle gang” have been indicted on federal charges connected to an alleged racketeering conspiracy.

Local, state, and federal authorities came together on Friday morning to announce the indictments of the members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club (TRMC). Investigators claim the TRMC’s members and their associates engaged in criminal acts, including murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

Members indicted include men from Dayton, Fairborn, Miamisburg, Piqua, and Xenia, as well as men from Columbus, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

Members are accused of several crimes, including killing a man in Harrison Twp. in September 2021 and engaging in a shootout at a Springfield motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in March 2024. They also allegedly blew up someone’s vehicle in Huber Heights in 2021.

TRMC was originally founded in 2003 and the Dayton chapter was established in 2019.

