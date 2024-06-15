Police release bodycam video of man accused of kidnapping woman escaping custody

LANCASTER — Grove City police released body camera footage showing a man who was accused of kidnapping a woman escaping from police custody Thursday afternoon.

Quinntel Bagley is wanted for aggravated burglary and kidnapping after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Grove City Thursday morning, our news partners at WBNS reported.

News Center 7 previously reported that Grove City Police were escorting 38-year-old Bagley to a cruiser after he received treatment at a central Ohio medical facility.

He escaped and ran to a nearby wooded area. Police said Bagley should be considered armed and dangerous.

In body cam footage, two Grove City officers can be seen walking Bagley out of the hospital into a parking garage.

A male officer is holding Bagley in handcuffs and a female officer is in front of them.

Within seconds, Bagley is seen breaking away from the officers and starts sprinting through the parking garage of the hospital, still handcuffed.

Both officers ran after him but couldn’t keep up. Bagley can then be seen running down a level of the parking garage.

From there police said Bagley broke into a home and stole a car. That car was found at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Police searched the area extensively but could not find him.

Police urge the public to call 911 if they see Bagley. He is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen in southeast Columbus Thursday afternoon wearing tan clothes.

Quinntel Bagley (Lancaster Police Department via Facebook)

