DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Crews were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station on W Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue before 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

News Center 7 crews on scene see nearly 10 Dayton police cruisers and police tape surrounding the gas station.

