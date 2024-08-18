Troopers called to reported hit and run motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers are responding to a reported hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
>> Large police presence responding to reported shooting at Dayton gas station
Law enforcement and medics responded to reports of a crash in the area of Union Airpark Boulevard and Dog Leg Road after 6 p.m.
State troopers were called to the scene shortly after.
The dispatcher said state patrol received reports that a truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The truck reportedly left the scene of the crash.
>>Authorities investigate motorcycle crash in Preble County
Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group