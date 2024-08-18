Authorities investigate motorcycle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Law enforcement is investigating a motorcycle crash in Preble County Sunday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Before 6:30 p.m., Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at State Route 503 and Lexington Salem Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene shortly after.

The dispatcher said the crash involves a car and a motorcycle.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.





