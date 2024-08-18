1 injured in shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of South Broadway Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews located one victim. Details on the severity of the victim’s injuries were not immediately available.

Medics are on scene but it is unclear if they have taken the victim to the hospital at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

