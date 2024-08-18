Road construction project to cause lane restrictions on US 35 in Greene County this week

GREENE COUNTY — A road construction project will cause lane restrictions on US 35 in Greene County this week.

A single-lane closure will be in effect on US 35 Westbound Sunday night.

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, the left lane of westbound 35 will be closed from Orchard Lane to the east of Trebein/Valley Road.

In addition, daytime lane closures will be in place through the work zone beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

Single lane closures in both east and westbound directions will be in place from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lane closures are expected to continue through the end of August.





