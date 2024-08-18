Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Troy

TROY — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Troy.

Around 12:26 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Knoop Rd in Troy on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a single motorcycle that had been involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist was injured and was careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital.

>> Police K9 apprehends suspect after hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

Details on their current condition were not immediately available.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group