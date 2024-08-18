Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Troy

TROY — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Troy.
Around 12:26 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Knoop Rd in Troy on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found a single motorcycle that had been involved in a crash.
The motorcyclist was injured and was careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital.
Details on their current condition were not immediately available.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash at this time, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
