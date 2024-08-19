Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at Dayton gas station

DAYTON — A 43-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a gas station in Dayton on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the Shell gas station on W Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue before 6:45 p.m.

A 43-year-old man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Raheem Smith, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for having weapons he was not legally allowed to own, according to Dayton police.

A 39-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet.

Two men got into a fight near the gas pumps when they both pulled out guns and shot each other, police said.

