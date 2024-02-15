‘It’s humbling;’ 10 African American males honored as a part of long-standing tradition

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ten prestigious African American males were honored today, joining 300 others who have received the same honor in Montgomery County.

This event is a long-standing tradition to show off the hard work of community members.

Each Honoree was nominated by peers and other organizations in Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to Quinnan Howard who works with Montgomery County as an Officer of Reentry Manager.

He says he works to make sure everyone contributes to making their city a better place.

“If we can get our returning citizens into more of those opportunities that’s the return I would like to see,” Howard said.

Howard’s job encompasses helping formerly incarcerated people become helpful and responsible members of society.

“It helps the community it helps us with safety and provides for their family and loved ones,” Howard said.

Howard said he knows what it’s like to be on the other side because he was once incarcerated.

“Our part is to make sure they are prepared. That is to be visible, walk alongside them guide them,” Howard said.

Each of the top ten members was nominated by loved ones or peers, This has gone on for 30 years now.

There are 300 former members, and Charles James, Senior Program Manager for Preschool Promise, never thought getting this honor was possible.

“It’s humbling but it makes me want to grow in capacity and serve more,” James said.

James said that Preschool Promise helps make classrooms black-boy-friendly by creating a healthy work habit between teachers and youth.

“Not only provide positive representation but breakdown a lot of those barriers when seeing black men and positivity,” James said.

Dayton Mayor Mims Jr. is a former nominee himself. He declared Feb. 15 to be the official Top 10 African American Males Day for the city.





